NYC Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Violent Rape of Woman Walking Home From Party

What to Know A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades in prison for the violent rape of a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie that took place more than two years ago, the local district attorney said.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday that that Shinol John, 36, of Brownsville was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted last month of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as a sexually motivated felony following a jury trial in November.

John also faces 20 years post-release supervision as part of his sentencing.

Gonzalez said that, according to the evidence, on Aug. 16, 2020, at around 2:30 a.m., near Rockaway Avenue in Canarsie, the young woman was walking home from a party when she was ambushed from behind by John, who was unknown to the victim. John then grabbed her by the neck, punched her in the face and head, and dragged her to a grassy area where he forced her to the ground, Gonzalez said.

John pulled down her underwear and raped her, according to the evidence. He put his hands on her neck, told her not to speak and threatened to slice her neck with a knife. He also told her he had a gun before leaving momentarily, telling the young woman not to move, before returning and raping the victim a second time.

John went on to tell his victim to count to 30 and not move as he left, again. Two passersby saw her and went to her aid, eventually calling 911.

Although John returned to the area, he left once he saw the passersby helping his victim, the district attorney said, adding that the woman was taken to Kings County Hospital where she was treated for swelling and bruising to the eye, as well as pain to the jaw.

According to Gonzalez, citing the evidence, one of the witnesses flagged down a patrol car. Police located John and arrested him.

“Today’s lengthy prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for this violent and traumatic attack on an innocent woman and I am grateful to the victim for her brave cooperation throughout this prosecution," Gonzalez said. "My office is deeply committed to vigorously pursuing justice for victims of sexual violence and Brooklyn is safer with this defendant behind bars.”