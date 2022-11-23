NYC Man Sentenced for Threatening to Shoot Driver Over Parking Spot: Queens DA

What to Know A Queens man was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years behind bars for using threatening a motorist with a gun -- all over a parking spot in Bayside, the prosecutor's office said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday that Jaquan Adams was sentenced after being convicted on Sept. 20 of three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing in the second-degree for using a gun to threaten a motorist to surrender an open street parking spot in Bayside that he wanted for himself.

Adams was sentenced to a decade behind bars and five years post release supervision, according to Katz.

“An argument over nothing more than a parking spot escalated into a life-or-death confrontation because the defendant chose to resolve the dispute with an illegal handgun. He has now been held to full account for his criminal actions,” Katz said.

The charges and subsequent sentence come from an incident that took place on May 26, 2019, according to trial testimony. It was on that night, at around 11:48 p.m., on Bell Boulevard, that Adams approached a man sitting inside a parked vehicle resulting in a verbal dispute. According to testimony, Adams displayed a firearm and threatened to shoot the man if he did not move his vehicle from that particular parking spot.

Katz said that when the man left the parking spot, Adams parked his vehicle in the space. The man subsequently called 911, pointed out Adams' vehicle, but by the time police arrived, Adams was no longer in his car. It was at that moment that an investigation was launched.

A subsequent search warrant on the defendant’s vehicle ended with police recovering a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with six rounds from a black reusable canvas bag under the hood of the vehicle. A New York State benefit card bearing Adams' name and photo was also recovered. Laboratory testing confirmed Adams’ DNA on the gun.

Adams was arrested on unrelated charges on June 12, 2019, and later confessed to possessing the firearm and arguing with the man over the parking spot.