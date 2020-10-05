Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Sex Crime

NYC Man Pleads Guilty to Engaging in Sexual Relation With Teen Boy, Recording Encounters

The man and the victim engaged in sexually explicit online communications and exchanged sexually explicit images, prosecutors said, while Investigators also found 12 videos of the man engaged in sexual contact with the victim

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

A New York City man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Rhode Island boy and recording some of the encounters, federal prosecutors said.

Caleb Brown, 24, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman said in a statement.

In August 2019, Brown and the teen were discovered by police in a baseball field dugout in the town of Warwick after getting a tip from someone reporting a man living in the dugout with what appeared to be a minor.

News

COVID-19 18 hours ago

Cuomo Orders NYC Hotspot Schools Shut Tuesday; Mayor Plans to Move on Biz Closures

COVID-19 4 mins ago

Cuomo Defends Not Wearing a Mask at Indoor Presser

The boy told police that he met Brown online six months prior and had been spending nights outside with him.

Brown and the victim engaged in sexually explicit online communications and exchanged sexually explicit images, prosecutors said. Investigators also found 12 videos taken by Brown of him engaged in sexual contact with the victim, prosecutors said.

Brown faces five years in prison at sentencing on Dec. 17.

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us