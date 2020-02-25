NYC Man Gets 6 Years After ‘Savagely’ Beating Ex-Girlfriend, Biting Her Face

What to Know A 35-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to six years in prison and five years' post-release supervision for "savagely beating and biting" his ex-girlfriend, according to the district attorney

A 35-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to six years in prison and five years' post-release supervision for "savagely beating and biting" his ex-girlfriend, according to the district attorney.

Koran Hilliard was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of second-degree assault, bribing a witness, fourth-degree tampering with a witness and 29 counts of second-degree criminal contempt last December, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark.

According to the investigation, at 3:00 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2017 at a nightclub at 220 West 242nd Street, the Hilliard approached the 31-year-old victim, who is the mother of his child, and bit her in the left cheek, according to Clark. Hilliard continued assaulting the victim outside the club, where he pulled her hair, punched her multiple times in the face, and bit her right cheek. He then forced the victim into his car and sped off, crashing into a pole a few blocks away, prosecutors say.

According to the investigation, Hilliard also called the victim 164 times while he was in Rikers Island, in violation of six orders of protection. During the calls, he offered to pay the victim for her facial plastic surgery in exchange for her not testifying against him, prosecutors say.

Because of Hilliard's misconduct, the victim did not cooperate in the case and refused to testify against him, prosecutors say. However, prosecutors continued the case after a sirois hearing -- a legal hearing used when a prosecution witness either becomes unavailable to testify at trial or refuses to testify.

It was during the hearing that evidence including the victim’s Grand Jury testimony was determined admissible in court.

“The defendant beat his ex-girlfriend--the mother of his child-- and then ferociously bit her face twice. The second bite caused a laceration from the victim’s mouth to her mid-cheek, requiring 40 stitches. The defendant bribed the victim to stop her from cooperating, but we proceeded with an evidence-based prosecution because those who commit horrendous acts of domestic violence must be held accountable,” Clark said.