NYC Education Official Sentenced to 5 Years For Swapping Sexual Images With Teen Boy

Court documents show the ex-deputy chief of staff to the NYC Schools Chancellor exchanged emails with a 15-year-old, sending and receiving digital images and videos of sexually explicit material

A high-ranking New York City education official and former Wisconsin principal accused of swapping explicit sexual images with a 15-year-old boy has been to five years in prison.

David Hay, 40, pleaded guilty in September to child enticement and possession of child pornography. Court documents show that Hay exchanged emails with the boy. During the course of these communications, the defendant received sexually explicit digital images and videos from the child. Hay also provided sexually explicit images of himself to the 15-year-old.

U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach on Friday ordered Hay, of Brooklyn, New York, to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.

Hay served as principal at Tomah High School from 2011 to 2014. Prior to that he was an administrator at Kettle Moraine High School in southeastern Wisconsin. Most recently, Hay served as deputy chief of staff to the New York City Chancellor of Schools.

