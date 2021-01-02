Crime and Courts

NYC Deputy Sheriffs Shut Down Illegal New Year's Eve Parties

More than 300 people gathered Thursday night for karaoke and dancing at an illegal bottle club in Queens, officials said

The New York City Sheriff’s Department shut down a series of illegal New Year’s Eve parties for violating coronavirus restrictions, authorities said

The New York City Sheriff’s Department shut down a series of illegal New Year’s Eve parties for violating coronavirus restrictions, operating without a liquor license and other infractions, authorities announced Friday.

More than 300 people gathered Thursday night for karaoke and dancing at an illegal bottle club on 58th Street in Queens, the department said on Twitter.

Five people were charged with offenses including violating emergency orders that ban indoor gatherings, providing alcohol without a liquor license and obstructed egress.

Deputies also raided an illegal gathering on Prince Street in Soho, where more than 145 people were partying in a space with no liquor license, the department said. Four people were charged with multiple offenses.

The patrons were not wearing masks in the venue’s overcrowded sixth floor.

Deputy sheriffs also found nearly 80 people dancing and smoking hookah at Stars Hall in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. The organizer of the event was ticketed for violating an executive order.

