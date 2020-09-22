Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

NYC Antiques Dealers Allegedly Made Up Fake Histories of Art They Sold, Defrauded Buyers

The art dealers and suspected fraudsters allegedly used the identities of deceased collectors to create the fake histories for antiquities they sold

FBI Evidence Response Team members
Boyd A. Loving

Two dealers of ancient art were indicted Tuesday for allegedly creating fake ownership histories for the antiquities they sold through auction houses in New York.

Erdal Dere and Faisal Khan used the identities of deceased collectors to create the fake histories for antiquities they sold through Dere’s New York company, Fortuna Fine Arts Ltd, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The ownership history of a piece of ancient art, known as its provenance, is important in documenting its value and whether or not it was looted or otherwise obtained illegally. Buying, selling, possessing or transporting stolen or looted property is illegal.

News

hate crime Sep 21

‘Go Back to Africa:' Woman Faces Up to 7 Years in Bottle Attack on Black NYC Jogger

COVID-19 17 hours ago

5 More States Added to Tri-State Quarantine List as U.S. COVID-19 Cases Near 7 Million

The U.S. attorney’s office for New York’s Southern District alleged that beginning in 2015, Dere drafted fake documents to show ownership history for items his company possessed and for new items Khan bought, primarily in Asia. Khan, Dere’s associate in the business, located buyers for the items in the U.S. and overseas.

Dere was arrested in New York on Tuesday. Khan was arrested at his home in Flanders, New Jersey. Both were scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

The 50-year-old Dere is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Khan, 47, is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy. The wire fraud and conspiracy charges are punishable by maximum prison terms of 20 years.

A message was left with an attorney representing Dere. The name of an attorney representing Khan wasn’t immediately available.

The FBI’s art crime team and the New York City police department’s major theft task force collaborated on the investigation, along with authorities in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York CityFraud
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us