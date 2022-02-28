NY Mom Charged After Allegedly Filming Herself Perform Sex Acts on 4-Year-Old Son

A New York mother faces multiple child pornography charges after she filmed herself performing multiple sex acts her 4-year-old son and sending the videos to a Brooklyn man, according to prosecutors.

Dilicia Aguirre-Orellana was arrested in Yonkers on Feb. 22 and charged with production, possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said that the mother is "accused of one of the most heinous acts imaginable — the sexual assault of prepubescent children — including the sexual abuse and video recording of her four-year son. The harm that child sex abuse can inflict on the most innocent of victims is something no child should bear."

According to the criminal complaint filed on Monday, Aguirre-Orellana was contacted by Jonathan Rivera online in Dec. 2021, and he convinced her to make videos of herself performing sex acts on the victim. Directed by Rivera, Aguirre-Orellana filmed herself touching the 4-year-old boy inappropriately and performing oral sex on the victim, the criminal complaint alleged. She then sent the videos to Rivera over an social media messaging app.

Rivera was arrested on Saturday in Manhattan, and was scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday. He faces multiple child pornography charges as well.

The criminal complaint stated that Rivera told law enforcement he had similar conversations with other women online, and may have used multiple usernames on various apps to find victims, such as WhatsApp, Badoo, Telegram and Facebook.

"The level of depravity alleged in the charges filed today against Mr. Rivera are nearly unfathomable," said FBI Assistant Direct Michael Driscoll.

Aguirre-Orellana, who prosecutors said worked part-time for the NYC Department of Education, appeared faced a judge on Fed. 23 in regards to the local charges. She is awaiting a court appearance for the federal charges. Both she and Rivera face life in prison if convicted.

Williams said prosecutors believe there may be more victims, and officials urged anyone with possible information to contact law enforcement at 1-80-CALL-FBI.