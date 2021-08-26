NY Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Dad, Setting House on Fire in 2019

A New York man on Tuesday admitted to killing his father and setting his body on fire in 2019, prosecutors said.

The Putnam County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday that Louis Weber IV of Philipstown has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson in the death of Louis Weber III. Firefighters found the 72-year-old's burned body after responding to a fire on Nov. 4, 2019, at a mobile park home on Second Street just south of Route-301, according to District Attorney Robert Tendy.

Further investigation found that Weber III had blunt force injuries and had died before the fire. Weber IV was later accused of pouring an accelerant on his father's body and charged with the crimes on Aug. 23 last year.

Weber IV is set to be sentenced on Oct. 26. He faces up to 20 years in state prison with 5 years post-release supervision.