Price Gouging

NY Jewelry Store Searched in Fed Price-Gouging Probe, Allegedly Upsold Masks Online

By Jonathan Dienst

News 4

Homeland Security Investigations agents and members of the NYPD searched a Long Island jewelry store, part of an investigation into whether the “Jewels by Viggi” jewelry store was hoarding and price-gouging personal protective equipment (PPE), officials say.

Investigators said they seized about 20,000 N-95 masks.  The store was allegedly selling the masks online at five times the fair value price. Officials said the masks were listed for sale on Facebook, among other places.

Homeland Security Investigations set up a buy to substantiate the allegations. Agents and NYPD officers were seen removing boxes of PPE from the jewelry store along Middle Neck Road in Great Neck and loading them into a van Thursday morning.

No arrests or criminal charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Calls, texts and emails to store owner Daniel Arbusman have not been returned. 

This article tagged under:

Price GougingLong Islandppe
