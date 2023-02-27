Crime and Courts

NJ Doctor Charged With Criminal Sexual Contact Involving Patients: Prosecutor

The investigation is ongoing

By NBC New York Staff

  • A New Jersey doctor is facing criminal sexual contact charges involving female patients, local authorities said Sunday.
  • The charges stem from an investigation that involved women alleging that Dr. Gurvindra Johal, who practices medicine at an urgent care in Perth Amboy, touched them inappropriately while under this care.
  • Authorities urge anyone with information to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.

In a joint statement, the Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Lawrence Cattano of the Perth Amboy Police Department announced that Dr. Gurvindra Johal, of Colonia, was arrested Saturday charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact.

The charges stem from an investigation that involved women alleging that Johal, who practices medicine at an urgent care in Perth Amboy, touched them inappropriately while under this care.

Attorney information for Johal was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.

