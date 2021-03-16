Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Camden County

NJ Police Officer Charged With Assault After Allegedly Firing Taser at Man Riding ATV

Prosecutors allege the officer fired his Taser, hitting the 23-year-old man in the back and causing him to flip the ATV, which resulted in a concussion, a fractured collarbone and other injuries

generic handcuffs
Getty Images

A southern New Jersey police officer has been charged with assault arising from an incident last summer in which he allegedly fired his Taser at a man operating an all-terrain vehicle, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Officer Tyquan McIntosh is charged with third-degree aggravated assault stemming from his pursuit of a man operating an unregistered ATV on a street in Chesilhurst in Camden County town last August, authorities said.

According to the criminal complaint, McIntosh approached when the vehicle stalled but the driver restarted the ATV and took off. Prosecutors allege that McIntosh, 28, of Minotola then fired his Taser, hitting the 23-year-old man in the back and causing him to flip the ATV.

News

Cuomo Under Fire 8 hours ago

Biden: Cuomo Should Resign If Allegations Are Found to Be True, Might Face Prosecution

transit crime 9 hours ago

Woman Accused of Attempted Murder in ‘Horrific, Random' NYC Subway Shove: DA

The man was left with a concussion, a fractured collarbone and other injuries, authorities said. State guidelines prohibit police officers from firing conducted energy devices such as Tasers at moving vehicles, unless the use of deadly force would be authorized.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A message was left Tuesday with an attorney representing McIntosh.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Camden CountyNew JerseyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us