NJ Man Shot and Killed During Attempted Robbery

A man in New Jersey was gunned down on a neighborhood block Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery, police said.
The victim was one of two intended targets and tried to fight back during the robbery attempt outside a house in Newark on 7th Street, police official said.
The suspect allegedly fired a gun that struck and victim. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The gunman fled the scene and was still wanted by police hours later.
Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
