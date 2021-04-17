NJ Man Shot and Killed During Attempted Robbery

A man in New Jersey was gunned down on a neighborhood block Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery, police said.

The victim was one of two intended targets and tried to fight back during the robbery attempt outside a house in Newark on 7th Street, police official said.

The suspect allegedly fired a gun that struck and victim. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The gunman fled the scene and was still wanted by police hours later.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.