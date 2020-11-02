Crime and Courts

NJ Man Sentenced for Role in Laundering $750,000 From Dating Scam

The Newark man was sentenced to 19 months in prison and was ordered to pay restitution after helping lead a woman to believe she was dating an Army sergeant, and convincing her to send money for a fake investment

Two men have been sentenced and a third has been convicted in an online dating scheme where a Kentucky woman was scammed out of more than $750,000.

Kahad A. Wuupini of Auburn, Washington, was sentenced Friday to six years and seven months in federal prison, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Thomas D. Inkoom of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to one year and seven months.

Both men were also ordered to pay restitution. They pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court records said the two men led the woman to believe she was dating an Army sergeant named James Nehmer. They convinced her to send them money for an investment that didn’t exist.

A third defendant, Baaki Abdul Majeed, 34, of Tacoma, Washington, was convicted last week of several counts related to wire fraud and money laundering. His sentencing is set for Jan. 29.

