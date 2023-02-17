NJ Man Found Guilty of Murdering Ex-GF, Trying to Disintegrate Remains With Chemicals

What to Know A jury found a Newark man guilty of stalking and murdering his ex-girlfriend, and mother of his children, and then trying to get rid of her remains by placing them in garbage bags filled with chemicals, according to the local prosecutor's office.

A jury found a Newark man guilty of stalking and murdering his ex-girlfriend, and mother of his children, and then trying to get rid of her remains by placing them in garbage bags filled with chemicals, according to the local prosecutor's office.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced Wednesday Gualberto Lebron, 37, was convicted on 21 of 24 counts including aggravated murder, burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault, witness tampering, desecrating human remains, conspiracy, and three counts of endangering the welfare of children in connection to the horrific murder of Julia Vega in 2018.

According to Stephens, the charges Lebron faces stem from the spring of 2018 when a history of domestic violence led to a May 5, 2018, strangulation and sexual assault by Lebron against Vega in her Newark apartment while the children were there. Vega escaped the attack, but was chased outside by Lebron, where he continued attempting to attack her until neighbors stepped in to intervene. Lebron subsequently fled before police could arrive at the scene and remained a fugitive for days.

The prosecutor's office goes on to say that it was after this incident that Lebron increased his stalking and threats against his ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her if she didn't drop the charges against him.

Days later, on May 9, 2018, while the children were at school, Vega went home to walk her dogs during her lunch break from her job at a local daycare, Lebron followed her, broke into her apartment and killed her, Stephens said.

Lebron subsequently cleaned the apartment, carried her body out in a rolled-up rug, and loaded it into Vega’s minivan, before driving away with her body, according to Stephens, who also said Vega was reported missing that same evening.

Lebron was a fugitive for the next several days, allegedly concealing her body as he searched for a location to dispose of her. Lebron's brother allegedly stepped in to help and between the two stored her body inside heavy-duty trash bags filled with chemicals and sealed with tape.

The bags with Vega's remains were discovered behind an abandoned house in Irvington nearly a month later. According to Stephens, Vega's remains were found with a rose stem tucked under her arm and she was still wearing a rubber bracelet from the Essex County Domestic Violence Response Team.

Lebron's brother was also found guilty of desecrating human remains and hindering prosecution.

Assistant Prosecutor Adam B. Wells, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Monica Calderon, said what Lebron did to Vega and her children was “without exaggeration – monstrous.”

“But the entire community including her friends, neighbors, and family, along with tireless, dedicated members of law enforcement, came together to get justice for her,” added Wells. “The jury was attentive and diligent throughout a long and disturbing trial, and returned a verdict that will provide some measure of justice and closure for Julia Vega and her children.”

Lebron faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, while his brother faces up to 10 years in prison for his conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for April 3.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for local resources. For assistance 24/7, call 800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788.