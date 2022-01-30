Crime and Courts

NJ Man Accused of Running Over Girlfriend Charged With Murder

Union County officials allege the man struck 36-year-old Schwnaire Jones with his car

Long Island husband arrested for potential murder of his wife.
A New Jersey man is behind bars and facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend early last month.

Prosecutors in Union County say 36-year-old Schwnaire Jones died on Dec. 5 after a driver intentionally hit her on King Street in Hillside.

Jones was found laying on the sidewalk with critical injuries by police around 9:30 p.m. Officials say she died from her injuries.

A joint investigation by police in multiple New Jersey jurisdictions led to the arrest of Daaim Boykins, 40, at his Trenton home Friday morning.

Contact information for his legal defense was not immediately known. Boykins is facing charges of first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

“We are grateful for the collaboration from the local law enforcement agencies who assisted our Office in locating and apprehending the suspect,” Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a press release. “And we hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Ms. Jones.”

