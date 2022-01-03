NJ Cops Investigate Death of 4-Year-Old Girl Found With ‘Unexplained Bruising': ECPO

What to Know Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl from New Jersey after she was found unresponsive with unexplained bruising on her body.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Orange Police Director Todd Warren announced that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Orange Police Department are investigating the death of four-year-old Laniyah Bloodworth of Orange.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, first responders reported to a call of an unresponsive child in a home on Wallace Street in Orange.

According to authorities, first responders found a little girl who was subsequently transported to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m. the same day she was found.

Although Laniyah Bloodworth had unexplained bruising on her body, her cause and manner of death is pending autopsy, authorities said.

Jamil Welch, the 21-year-old boyfriend of the child's mother, has since been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Attorney information for Welch was not immediately clear.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.