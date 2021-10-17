Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

New Rochelle Police, Suspect Exchange Gunfire in Brooklyn: Cops

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images

Police in New York City say shots rang out in a Brooklyn neighborhood late Sunday morning between out-of-town officers and an armed suspect.

Gunfire erupted in downtown Brooklyn at Fleet Walk and Myrtle Avenue before 11 a.m. between a man and police from New Rochelle, the NYPD said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officers were attempting to arrest the individual when shots were fired between both parties. An NYPD spokesperson said no one was injured in the crossfire.

No police from the NYPD were involved in the incident, the department told NBC New York.

News

lower east side 3 hours ago

Deliveryman Slasher on Video Fatally Stabbing Worker in NYC Park

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Nearly Two-Thirds of New Yorkers Are Fully Vaccinated

The New Rochelle Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDNew Rochelle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us