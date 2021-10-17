New Rochelle Police, Suspect Exchange Gunfire in Brooklyn: Cops

Police in New York City say shots rang out in a Brooklyn neighborhood late Sunday morning between out-of-town officers and an armed suspect.

Gunfire erupted in downtown Brooklyn at Fleet Walk and Myrtle Avenue before 11 a.m. between a man and police from New Rochelle, the NYPD said.

The officers were attempting to arrest the individual when shots were fired between both parties. An NYPD spokesperson said no one was injured in the crossfire.

No police from the NYPD were involved in the incident, the department told NBC New York.

The New Rochelle Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.