New Jersey Probation Officer Gets Prison for Sex Assault

What to Know A probation officer in New Jersey is going to prison for coercing a woman he supervised to have sex with him.

A judge in Monmouth County on Thursday sentenced Henry Cirignano, 48, of Wall Township, to 10 years in prison. He must serve nearly 7 years before he’ll be eligible for parole.

Evidence showed Cirignano “had threatened to create false probation violations resulting in incarceration unless the victim provided sexual favors to him.” Prosecutors also said Cirignano repeatedly lied to the drug court judge handling the woman’s case.

The 18-year veteran of the probation department will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and he’ll forfeit his state benefits.

Cirignano pleaded guilty last year to sexual assault by coercion and official misconduct.

Prosecutors said he engaged in sexual activity with the 23-year-old woman he was supervising between August 2016 and January 2019.

“Cirignano’s actions represent the worst type of predatory behavior,” said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni. “He trampled upon the oath he took as a public servant, and abused his power by forcing the victim to provide sexual favors, extorting her with threats of incarceration if she refused.”