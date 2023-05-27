Nearly $1,000 Worth of Religious Statues, Other Items Stolen From NYC Church: Police

What to Know Police in New York City are searching for a person they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of religious statues and other items from a catholic church in Queens earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, police received a report that, on May 18, at around 5:30 p.m., an unknown person entered Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church on 80 Street though an unlocked door and then apparently used tools to force open an inner door.

This person allegedly stole about $60, as well as $890 worth of assorted statues and other religious articles. According to police, the items were up for sale at the church.

After stealing the items, the individual fled.

No one was in the church at the time of the incident.

In a comment, the Diocese of Brooklyn expressed gratitude that no one was hurt in the incident and hope that the statues will be returned.

"The robbery at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in Queens is disturbing, but we thank God no one was injured. We hope the person who committed this robbery will not desecrate the religious articles and statues which are meaningful to the faithful. We hope they will do the right thing and return what they stole from the church," the diocese statement said.

The robbery took place five days after the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima which is celebrated by the Roman Catholic Church annually on May 13 and is the namesake of the house of worship.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).