Manhattan Returns Dozens of Stolen Antiquities to Italy; 21 Relics Seized from the Met

What to Know Twenty-one artifacts that were once on display at the Met will soon be heading back to Italy -- this after authorities traced back how these artifacts got into the United States in the first place.

Investigators say four traffickers in Italy led crime rings in which local looters would raid archaeological sites and then smuggle the stolen antiquities out of the country.

This is the end of a Manhattan District Attorney's investigation that spanned years and multiple countries.

Investigators say it’s a story that involves looters, smugglers and organized crime.

The Roman Empire might be long gone – but these 58 antiquities - like the Bronze Bust of a Man that dates back to the first century - will soon be leaving the New York and returning home to Rome.

"These artifacts belong to the people of Italy," Michael Alfonso, of Homeland Security Investigations, said.

The total value of these artifacts is a whopping $19 million.

"It's very important because this is our history, our culture and identity coming back to us," Gen. Roberto Ricccardi, of Carabinieri’s Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, said.

Twenty-one of those 58 pieces ended up on display at the Met – including the Marble Head of Athena, which was looted from a temple and landed at the museum in 1996.

"We are going to recover all of the mistakes of the past," Riccardi said

Tourists like the Frennel family from Atlanta and the Pearce family from Vancouver, Canada say it’s about time that museums confront the legacy of looting – even if there’s less for museum goers to see.

"If they weren’t acquired appropriately, I think they should go back to the other countries," Patrick Fennell, of Atlanta, who was visiting the Met told News 4.

Rod Pearce, who is visiting New York City from Vancouver, shared similar sentiments.

"If it's stolen and it's here, it should be returned to its rightful owner," Pearce said.

The museum is cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation.

“The museum is a leader in the field in comprehensively reviewing individual matters, and it has returned many pieces based upon thorough review and research– oftentimes in partnership with law enforcement and outside experts," a spokesperson for the museum said.

"The mentality is changing so that museums, private collectors, auction houses are much more cooperative," Riccardi said.

It’s not just the Manhattan District Attorney's Office that is returning artifacts to Italy.

The Italian military is going to Los Angeles later this week as well to recover more stolen artifacts from the West Coast.