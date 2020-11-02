Man Who Allegedly Pushed Grandmother on Brooklyn Subway Tracks, Attacked Family Arrested

What to Know Police have arrested the man they believe attacked two grandparents and their adult grandson on a Brooklyn subway platform Monday, police say

The grandson argued with the man when he approached them and was socked in the face; the 82-year-old grandfather tried to intervene, and was also punched, suffering a gash to his head

Next, the 73-year-old grandma tried to step in -- and was shoved to the train tracks just as a subway was entering the station

Police arrested a man they say brutally attacked 82- and 73-year-old grandparents, along with their 30-year-old grandson, after an argument on a Brooklyn subway platform, authorities say.

Luis Hernandez was arrested and charged Monday with attempted murder and two counts of assault for the attack on Oct. 19, police said.

The grandparents and their grandson were on the southbound platform of the Clinton-Washington A/C subway station in the Clinton Hill area when Hernandez approached them, smoking a cigarette, police said.

The grandson started arguing with the 38-year-old Hernandez, who allegedly then "rushed" the grandson and started to punch him in the face, according to the NYPD. The 82-year-old grandfather tried to intervene and was also punched in the face.

Then the 73-year-old grandmother tried to step in and ended up knocked onto the southbound train tracks as the subway entered the station. She was not hit, but sustained severe head injuries in the fall and was hospitalized.

Her grandson also suffered a severe head injury and is hospitalized, while her husband, the 82-year-old, needed stitches to close a gash in his head.

Hernandez ran off immediately after the attack, but police caught up with him two weeks later after he was identified on the street and taken into custody. It was not clear if he had hired an attorney.