Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources

On Wednesday, at around 2:41 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed inside of a building on Westchester Avenue on the sixth floor stairwell

By NBC New York Staff

A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York.

On Wednesday, at around 2:41 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed inside of a building on Westchester Avenue on the sixth floor stairwell.

When police arrived, officers found 23-year-old Rodney Truss unconscious with a stab wound to his right leg. EMS pronounced Truss dead at the scene.

Sources tell WNBC Truss was smoking and hanging out in the hallway with a friend and an unknown individual.

The friend allegedly left briefly and when he came back, he found the victim bleeding of a stab wound to the leg and the third person gone.

The friend then called 911, sources say.

Police are now seeking that third person as a person of interest as the investigation continues.

