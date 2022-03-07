Crime and Courts

Long Island

Man Shot Inside Green Acres Mall on Long Island: Police

A mall on Long Island was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following a shooting inside one of its stores.

Police rushed to the Green Acres Mall around 4:30 p.m. to find a man shot in the back of the leg, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The shooting occurred inside the Famous Footwear.

Officials said the gunman and victim were known to each other and the shooting took place after an altercation between the two.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported. Police are still searching for a suspect.

