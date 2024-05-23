Man sentenced for killing teen who rejected his advances at party in vacant Brooklyn home

A Brooklyn man was sentenced for the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl who rejected him during a party at a vacant apartment, according to the district attorney.

Javone Duncan was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years behind bars in the Oct. 2022 shooting in East New York that claimed the life of Raelynn Cameron, DA Eric Gonzalez said. Duncan, a 24-year-old from Crown Heights, was convicted in late March of second-degree manslaughter and two weapon possession counts.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. inside the apartment on Elderts Lane. According to the investigation, Duncan had pointed the gun at a different young woman at the party and was clicking the safety on and off. Others told him to stop pointing the loaded gun at people, because it was dangerous.

He later pointed the gun at Cameron, a freshman at Medgar Evers College at the time, and pulled the trigger. Officers responding to a 911 call found Cameron in the lobby, police said. She was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital, two weeks shy of her 18th birthday.

Right after the shooting, Duncan took off without ever trying to help Cameron, who according to the investigation, had rejected his advances earlier during the party. He was arrested on Oct. 26.

Detectives found a shell casing and a trail of blood inside the vacant sixth-floor apartment. Detectives also said there was surveillance video showing two men leaving her downstairs before 11 p.m.