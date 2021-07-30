Crime and Courts

Man, Once on FBI's 10 Most Wanted List, Sentenced in Fiancee's NJ Slaying

What to Know

  • A man who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list is going to prison for 31 and a half years for killing his fiancée and her dog because he did not want her to know that he had lost his job.
  • A judge in New Jersey on Thursday sentenced Lamont Stephenson, 46, without the possibility of parole.
  • Stephenson pleaded guilty in June to strangling Olga DeJesus and her dog, Lola, in 2014 in her Newark home.

A man who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list is going to prison for 31 and a half years for killing his fiancée and her dog because he did not want her to know that he had lost his job.

A judge in New Jersey on Thursday sentenced Lamont Stephenson, 46, without the possibility of parole.

Stephenson pleaded guilty in June to strangling Olga DeJesus and her dog, Lola, in 2014 in her Newark home. Newark police officers found DeJesus and her dog unresponsive in bed at a residence.

He acknowleged in court that he killed her because he had lost his job at an auto parts and service store and did not want to tell her. He pretended to go to work, prosecutors said.

Stephenson was placed on the FBI's list in October 2018 in connection DeJesus' killing.

Stephenson spent five years on the run until he was arrested in Prince George's County, Maryland in 2019 and was charged with killing his girlfriend and her cat. Natina Kiah, 40, was found stabbed to death in her Washington, D.C. home.

Prosecutors said Kiah was a security guard at a homeless shelter where Stephenson was living under an assumed name.

That case is pending.

