Tribeca

Man Impersonating Cop Robs Teens in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

The man grabbed their wallets and "threatened to kill them if they said anything," authorities say

A man and two accomplices are wanted by the NYPD for impersonating an officer before robbing a pair of teens in lower Manhattan.

Police say the suspect approached two 17 year olds around 3 p.m. Friday in Tribeca. The man claimed to be a police officer and demanded to see the teens' IDs.

The man grabbed their wallets and "threatened to kill them if they said anything," authorities say, then fled the area.

According to police, two other men stood lookout during the robbery.

The impersonator did not display any weapons and it wasn't clear whether the man wore a fake uniform, officials say.

Approximately $150 was stolen from the two victims.

