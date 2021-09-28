Crime and Courts

Bronx

Man Gropes Woman, Tries to Punch Her in the Face After She Confronts Him: NYPD

The New York City Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man they say groped a woman and then tried to punch her in the face in a Bronx subway station.

According to police, shortly after 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, a man grabbed a 56-year-old woman's buttocks as he walked up the stairs to the Freeman Street "2/5" subway station in the East Morrisania section of the Bronx.

Afterward, police say, the woman walked up to the mezzanine area after a brief verbal exchange with the man, who then followed her to the turnstile and tried to punch her in the face. He missed the woman and ran down the stairs to the street.

The man is described as being about 38-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches and 190 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a neon green safety vest, black pants, and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/.

