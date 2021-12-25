Crime and Courts

Man Found Shot to Death in Southampton Home

A man was found shot to death in a home in the posh community of Southampton on Long Island Saturday morning after a report of a burglary, authorities said.

The man died in the home on Roses Grove Road, Southampton County police said in a release.

They said police were responding to a call of a burglary at the address at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday when they found the man inside the home. He was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The identity of the victim was withheld pending the notification of relatives, police said.

An earlier release from the Southampton Town police department described it as a “home invasion.” It said patrol units responded to the residence, where a gunshot wound victim had already died.

