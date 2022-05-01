Crime and Courts

Times Square

Man Fatally Stabbed After Fight in NYC Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's in Times Square.

A crime scene closed down part of Times Square late Saturday night after a man was stabbed to death inside a busy restaurant.

Police said a fight broke out between two men inside the Dave & Buster's on 42nd Street around 10:45 p.m.

One of the men pulled out an unknown object and stabbed the 39-year-old victim in the chest, police said. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

A detective said one of the employees was able to give officers a clear description of the suspect that helped cops recognize the man and arrest him nearby.

The victim's identity had not been released by officials as of early Sunday morning.

