Man Eyed in Alaska Killings of Mom, Teen Daughter Nabbed in NYC

A possible double killer from Alaska was arrested Wednesday in Staten Island after Homeland Security Investigation and NYPD agents helped track his cross-country journey to a home in the borough of Staten Island.

Jalonni Blackshear, 39, had been labeled a person of interest in the deaths of 35-year-old Raechyl Blackshear and her 14-year-old daughter, Jayla, who were found dead in their Anchorage home on Friday. That person of interest was in the wind.

Law enforcement sources told News 4 New York, the teenager had gone to police to allegedly report that she had been raped and, subsequently, police took a DNA sample from Blackshear as part of the investigation. It was after this that the mother and daughter were found murdered in the Anchorage home, sources say.

Local cops in Anchorage had said they believed Jalonni Blackshear may have run to the East Coast and asked HSI agents and the NYPD to assist in the manhunt. They were seen Wednesday searching a home on Harold Street and later leading Blackshear away.

An NYPD spokesman had no immediate update.

An HSI spokesman referred calls to Anchorage Police, a spokesperson for the police department said they couldn't provide additional details at this time since the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Blackshear is a former corrections officer and the alleged killings were domestic in nature. Raechyl Blackshear was a nurse who didn't show up for work last week, leading concerned co-workers to alert the cops, the paper reported. That's when police went to the home for a welfare check.

The bodies of both female Blackshears were found inside. The relationship between them and Jalonni Blackshear wasn't immediately clear, but the Anchorage Daily News says Jalonni and Raechyl were married at some point.

The nature of their current circumstances wasn't known. Anchorage police, when they started their manhunt, had warned Jalonni Blackshear should be considered armed and dangerous.

It wasn't immediately clear when Jalonni Blackshear would appear in court in New York to face extradition to Anchorage on the criminal charges.