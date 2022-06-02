Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Beloved Delivery Worker Gunned Down in NYC

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of a deliveryman in Queens in April.

On April 30, Zhiwen Yan, 45, was traveling through Queens late Saturday on his way to drop off a delivery when he was fatally shot in the chest around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Glenn Hirsch, of Queens, is now facing one count of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm). Attorney information for Hirsch was not immediately known.

Initially, police sources said that they were investigating whether the person responsible for the shooting had past run-ins at at the Great Wall Chinese restaurant where Yan delivered from. They also said a police report had been filed previously for allegedly threatening to use a gun on staff there. These past interactions led them to Hirsch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Yan was found unresponsive next to his scooter in Forest Hills at the intersection of 108th Street and 67th Drive. EMS units took him to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Friends in the community have been leaving flowers, cards and hand-written notes at a growing memorial for the husband and father of three.

"We're all obviously a little shaken, he was someone that was very instrumental in the community. He was someone everyone knew and loved and he was kind of a symbol of community for the neighborhood," Matthew Murray said.

Rep. Grace Meng, who represents the Queens neighborhood, met with Yan's wife on Sunday, who said she was frozen in shock and barely able to walk or talk.

Neighbors remembering Yan describe a much beloved community man who would always say hello "my friend."

"He was just always excited to see you and he would just shout 'hi my friend' across Queens Boulevard. Not being able to have that and knowing that I'll never hear that again from him is very upsetting," Murray said.

A Queens community is mourning the lost of a beloved fixture, gunned down during a delivery in Forest Hills. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.