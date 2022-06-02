Long Island Teen Arrested After Threatening to ‘Shoot the School' Over Bullying Claims

A Long Island teen was arrested after he made threats to "shoot the school" over his frustrations with other students, according to police.

The 13-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Thursday after he made violent threats to classmates and schools officials at Westhampton Middle School during the morning, town police said.

The teen, who was said to be frustrated after he told other students and officials he was being picked on, referenced the recent Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, where 19 children and two teachers died, according to Westhampton Police. The student believed that making the threats was the only way to solve his problem.

School officials reported the problem to the Westhampton Beach Police School Resource Officer, and detectives were soon investigating.

The teen was charged with making and terroristic threat and aggravated harassment. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

There were no other specified threats, but Westhampton Beach Police said that will have an increased presence in the school district.