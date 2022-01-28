Crime and Courts

New York

Long Island Nurses Make $1.5 Million in Fake Vaccine Card Scam: DA

Stacks of cash discovered at the home of a Long Island nurse laid out on a wooden table.
Handout

Two nurses working on Long Island are accused of forging official COVID-19 vaccination cards and entering the information into New York's statewide database -- a scheme that allegedly brought in over $1.5 million.

The district attorney in Suffolk County announced Friday the arrests of Julie DeVuono, 49, and Marissa Urrao, 44, who worked at Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville. DeVuono was the its owner and operator, the DA said.

Between Nov. 2021 and Jan. 2022, the pair allegedly forged vaccine cards, charging $220 for adults and $85 for children. At their arraignment, prosecutors also accused the duo of writing fake cards for undercover detectives who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

A ledger found at DeVuono's home allegedly documented profits from the scheme totaling more than $1.5 million, prosecutors said. Investigators also found $900,000 in U.S. currency at the residence.

DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a license practical nurse, have each been charged with one count of forgery. DeVuono was additionally charged with offering a false instrument for filing.

Contact information for their legal defense was not immediately known.

This article tagged under:

New Yorkcovid-19 pandemicfake vaccine card
