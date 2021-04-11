Intoxicated Driver Stabs, Critically Injures Officer After Crash on Long Island: Police

An erratic driver involved in a crash on Long Island late Saturday night fought with police and ultimately stabbed an officer in the leg, Suffolk County Police said Sunday.

The officer pursued the driver of a Mercedes Benz "driving erratically with no headlights" around 10:40 p.m. Saturday heading southbound on South Ocean Avenue in Patchogue, police said.

Sometime after the officer turned on his overhead lights, the driver of the Mercedes crashed into a Nissan where the roadway intersects with Brook Street.

That's when the driver, 25-year-old Jonathan Nunez, exited the vehicle and "failed to comply with the officer's commands," according to a department release.

Then Nunez and the officer became involved in a physical altercation in which Nunez stabbed the officer in the leg, police said. Other responding officers and two good Samaritans were able to subdue Nunez.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for a ruptured artery, police said. He was last listed in critical condition.

"Officer Racioppo was critically injured last evening during a foot pursuit of a suspect in Patchogue. At the scene, fellow Suffolk County Police Officers applied a successful tourniquet, preventing further blood loss, and transported him to the hospital," Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerolamo said Sunday.

Nunez was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. Attorney information for Nunez was not immediately known.

The driver of the Nissan sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to a nearby hospital, police said.