‘I Have a Gun:' Masked Man Corners Woman, 74, in NYC Elevator Robbery

Cornered in the elevator of a Brooklyn building last week, police say a 74-year-old woman was robbed by a masked man who threatened to kill her.

The victim was inside the elevator Wednesday morning with two men when one of them stepped off and the door closed, as seen in surveillance video released by police over the weekend.

The second man then takes a step to face the woman and starts pulling on her purse.

"I have a gun and will kill you if you don't give me the purse," police say he told the woman.

Police said the masked snatched $600 from her purse and fled the Coney Island building.

Images of the two men wanted by police in connection to the robbery were released on Saturday.