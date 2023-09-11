Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. attacked girlfriend at midtown hotel: Sources

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested after attacking his girlfriend inside a midtown Manhattan hotel room, according to senior law enforcement officials.

Porter allegedly attacked the victim overnight Monday at the Millennium Hotel near Times Square, law enforcement officials told NBC New York. His girlfriend was taken to the hospital with at least one broken bone and bruising.

The alleged incident began after the pair had been out. She returned to the room, but Porter got locked out, sources said, and the altercation escalated from there.

After the incident, hotel security was called and they alerted police. Porter was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Calls and emails to the Rockets were not immediately returned. An investigation is ongoing.