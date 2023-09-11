Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NBA

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. attacked girlfriend at midtown hotel: Sources

By Jonathan Dienst and Marc Santia

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested after attacking his girlfriend inside a midtown Manhattan hotel room, according to senior law enforcement officials.

Porter allegedly attacked the victim overnight Monday at the Millennium Hotel near Times Square, law enforcement officials told NBC New York. His girlfriend was taken to the hospital with at least one broken bone and bruising.

The alleged incident began after the pair had been out. She returned to the room, but Porter got locked out, sources said, and the altercation escalated from there.

After the incident, hotel security was called and they alerted police. Porter was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Calls and emails to the Rockets were not immediately returned. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NBACrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us