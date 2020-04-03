Coronavirus

Hospital Patient Charged With Manslaughter in Deadly Social Distancing Shove: NYPD

The arrest comes days after an 86-year-old woman was shoved and killed at Woodhull Hospital

A patient at a Brooklyn hospital was charged with manslaughter and assault after police say she attacked another patient for not practicing social distancing.

Cassandra Lundy, 32, was cuffed on Thursday following the attack on 86-year-old Janie Marshall at Woodhull Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Police say both women were being treated at the hospital when Lundy allegedly shoved Marshall to the floor. Marshall's head hit the ground and she lost consciousness. She died not long after.

NYPD officials say Lundy allegedly said Marshall was standing too close -- and that “you can infer” that it could have been due to fears about the coronavirus. 

Neither women were being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at the time, according to multiple published reports.

Attorney information for Lundy wasn't immediately available.

