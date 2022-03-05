Crime and Courts

Eagle Rock Reservation

Hikers Discover Body Shot to Death on Popular NJ Trail: Prosecutor

Investigators in New Jersey want to know how a body ended up on a hiking trail at the Eagle Rock Reservation.

Prosecutors in Essex County said hikers walking the trail on Friday discovered a man's body on the West Orange and Montclair border.

Officials had not identified the body as of Saturday morning, but believed the man died from a shooting. It wasn't clear if that shooting occurred on the trail or if his body was dumped there.

The prosecutor's office is pleading that anyone with information about the mysterious death contact authorities.

