Hikers Discover Body Shot to Death on Popular NJ Trail: Prosecutor

Investigators in New Jersey want to know how a body ended up on a hiking trail at the Eagle Rock Reservation.
Prosecutors in Essex County said hikers walking the trail on Friday discovered a man's body on the West Orange and Montclair border.
Officials had not identified the body as of Saturday morning, but believed the man died from a shooting. It wasn't clear if that shooting occurred on the trail or if his body was dumped there.
The prosecutor's office is pleading that anyone with information about the mysterious death contact authorities.
