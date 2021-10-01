Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
gun violence

Girl, 16, Shot Near Brooklyn Playground in Grave Condition; Cops Look for 3 on Bikes

A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital in grave condition after suspects rode up to a Brooklyn playground and shot the 16-year-old

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital in grave condition following a shooting outside a playground in a Brooklyn neighborhood Friday afternoon.

NYPD officials say the teen was shot around 3 p.m. near Wyckoff Street and Hoyt Street in Boerum Hill.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The violence started shortly after three young people on Citi Bikes rolled up near the playground and started firing. The victim, police sources say, was caught in the crossfire and struck by gunfire above her shoulders.

Medics rushed the 16-year-old to a nearby Brooklyn hospital where she was last listed in grave condition, according to authorities.

News

Crime and Courts 7 hours ago

2 NYPD Cops, 1 Ex-Cop Face Federal Bribery Charges in Alleged Towing Scheme

CRIME STOPPERS 3 hours ago

Shoe-Obsessed Thieves Target Sleeping Straphangers Along 7 Line: Cops

Additional suspect details were not immediately available.

Brooklyn officers quickly spread out in search of the trio when reports of another shooting near Barclays Center came in. Roughly five blocks away, department officials say a man who suffered a gunshot wound near Flatbush Avenue and 5th Avenue took himself to Methodist Hospital.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNYPDBrooklynBoerum Hill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us