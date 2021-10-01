Girl, 16, Shot Near Brooklyn Playground in Grave Condition; Cops Look for 3 on Bikes

A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital in grave condition following a shooting outside a playground in a Brooklyn neighborhood Friday afternoon.

NYPD officials say the teen was shot around 3 p.m. near Wyckoff Street and Hoyt Street in Boerum Hill.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The violence started shortly after three young people on Citi Bikes rolled up near the playground and started firing. The victim, police sources say, was caught in the crossfire and struck by gunfire above her shoulders.

Medics rushed the 16-year-old to a nearby Brooklyn hospital where she was last listed in grave condition, according to authorities.

Additional suspect details were not immediately available.

Brooklyn officers quickly spread out in search of the trio when reports of another shooting near Barclays Center came in. Roughly five blocks away, department officials say a man who suffered a gunshot wound near Flatbush Avenue and 5th Avenue took himself to Methodist Hospital.