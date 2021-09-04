Four Slain in Four Shootings in the Bronx Over Deadly 12 Hours: Cops

Four separate scenes of gun violence in the Bronx Friday night left four dead and two others hospitalized by the time the sun rose Saturday, according to police reports.

Police say the first victims were shot in a drive-by shooting outside the Parkchester Funeral Home around 7 p.m. Friday. Bullets came flying at two men standing outside after a Chevy Equinox pulled up.

A 37-year-old man shot in the chest and a 27-year-old shot in the leg were taken to Jacobi Medical Center where the former was pronounced dead.

Less than two hours later, in front of the Edenwald Houses, 28-year-old Dennis Neal was gunned down. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 8:30 p.m.

A third man was pronounced dead sometime after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when he and another man were shot at a gas station on Tillotson Avenue. The 28-year-old man died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, police say.

Police say the fourth victim killed in the borough overnight was shot at the corner of De Reimer Avenue and Boston Road around 4 a.m. The 55-year-old took bullets in the chest and leg. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives have not announced arrests in any of the overnight shootings.