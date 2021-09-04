Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
gun violence

Four Slain in Four Shootings in the Bronx Over Deadly 12 Hours: Cops

Two other men were hospitalized and expected to survive, police say

News 4

Four separate scenes of gun violence in the Bronx Friday night left four dead and two others hospitalized by the time the sun rose Saturday, according to police reports.

Police say the first victims were shot in a drive-by shooting outside the Parkchester Funeral Home around 7 p.m. Friday. Bullets came flying at two men standing outside after a Chevy Equinox pulled up.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 37-year-old man shot in the chest and a 27-year-old shot in the leg were taken to Jacobi Medical Center where the former was pronounced dead.

Less than two hours later, in front of the Edenwald Houses, 28-year-old Dennis Neal was gunned down. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 8:30 p.m.

News

Woodside 9 mins ago

WATCH: Officers Try Diving Into Flooded Queens Basement to Save Ida Flood Victims

ida 1 hour ago

Photos: Recliners Brought to Curb, Mud Scrapped From Homes in Ida Cleanup

A third man was pronounced dead sometime after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, when he and another man were shot at a gas station on Tillotson Avenue. The 28-year-old man died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, police say.

Police say the fourth victim killed in the borough overnight was shot at the corner of De Reimer Avenue and Boston Road around 4 a.m. The 55-year-old took bullets in the chest and leg. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives have not announced arrests in any of the overnight shootings.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNYPDBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us