Four People Face Charges After Allegedly Holding NY Couple Hostage In Quebec

The supervisor of the upstate New York town where the couple is from said concerns were raised after one of them failed to show up Monday morning for his job as town highway superintendent

Four people face charges after a couple from northern New York was held hostage in the Quebec city of Magog, Canadian authorities said Wednesday.

Surete du Quebec Sgt. Stephane Tremblay said James Helm Sr., 76, and Sandra Helm, 70, of the Franklin County town of Moira were found safe Tuesday at a residence in Magog. Four people, aged 36-75, were expected to appear in provincial court in Montreal Wednesday afternoon to face charges of forcible confinement, Tremblay said.

Two of those arrested are from Montreal and two are from Akwesasne, the Mohawk reservation straddling the border between Canada and northern New York, Tremblay said. A fifth person detained by police was later released pending further investigation, he said. No further details about the case were immediately available.

New York State Police and the FBI had launched a search along with Surete du Quebec after the Helms were reported missing. Moira Town Supervisor Justus Martin said concerns were raised after Helm failed to show up Monday morning for his job as town highway superintendent.

