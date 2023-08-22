Former Suffolk County police chief arrested for soliciting sex worker at park: Source

A disgraced former top cop on Long Island was arrested in a prostitution sting after allegedly exposing himself and trying to solicit a sex worker at a park, according to a high-level law enforcement source.

Former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke was arrested around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Selden, the county executive's office said. The law enforcement source told NBC New York that the county park rangers set up a sting operation at the spot in the middle of County Road 83.

Burke, 58, was accused of soliciting a male prostitute and exposing himself. He was charged with public lewdness, indecent exposure, criminal solicitation and offering a sex act, according to the county executive's office. Additional potential charges could be coming as well.

An attorney for Burke could not be reached. The Suffolk County District Attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time the former chief has gotten in trouble with the law. He was released from federal prison in 2018 after serving time for beating a handcuffed man who stole a duffel bag from his vehicle and then trying to cover up the assault.

Burke led the Suffolk County Police Department, one of the nation’s largest police forces, between 2012 and 2015, a tumultuous three-year period that ended with the conviction of Burke and multiple other officials on federal charges of obstruction and assault.