Rochester

Former NY Nursing Home Employee Sentenced for Raping 81-Year-Old Resident

Khadka Pradhan, 52, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault that took place

A former Rochester nursing home employee was sentenced Friday to decades behind bars for the rape and sexual assault of an 81-year-old resident suffering from dementia, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Khadka Pradhan, 52, was sentenced to 25 years in prison to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision for the events that took place at a nursing home in Rochester in September 2021, where he worked at the time as a housekeeper.

In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, and other lower-level offenses.

“When a New Yorker enters a nursing home, they and their families expect that they will be treated with care and respect,” James said in a statement. “Khadka Pradhan committed hideous, shocking crimes, violating an elderly nursing home resident who trusted she would be safe.”

