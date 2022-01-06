Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Feds: ‘Ghost Gun' Dealer Busted for Selling, Trafficking Weapons in NYC, Elsewhere

In addition to allegedly selling ghost guns in the U.S., officials accuse the suspect of trying to sell to customers in the Dominican Republic. He allegedly offered to have his own mother deliver some of the weapons

By Jonathan Dienst

ghost guns
Handout

A Rhode Island man was arrested by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents Thursday for allegedly trying to sell dozens of illegal "ghost guns," some of which were allegedly transported through the Bronx.

Federal New York prosecutors allege in a criminal complaint that Robert Alcantara, 34, of Providence, was caught trying to assemble and sell more than 100 weapons.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

ATF officials said criminals often try to buy privately made firearms or so-called "ghost guns" because they are often untraceable. Investigators allege Alcantara was purchasing gun parts and assembling them for sale in his Rhode Island home. They said they seized parts during a search, including 45 ghost gun parts in his car.

"Untraceable ‘ghost guns’ pose a serious threat to public safety,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damien Williams said. "The defendant agreed with others to buy the parts for these firearms, put them together at his home, and then unlawfully sold or attempted to sell over 100 of them."

ATF agents allege Alcantara also lied when he was questioned about whether he just had parts for weapons or was trying to sell them. They claim a co-conspirator was seen with Alcantara buying more than 80 gun parts -- upper and lower receivers -- in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, for about $16,000. Photos of some weapons and parts were recovered from Alcantara’s cellphone, investigators say.

Handout
The SDNY complaint included these photos.
Handout
More evidence prosecutors included in the criminal complaint
Handout
Additional photographs of evidence prosecutors included in the complaint

“Stopping the flow of these firearms is a top priority of ATF,” said New York ATF Director John DeVito.

Local

Ghislaine Maxwell 31 mins ago

Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict in Jeopardy Over 2 Jurors' Alleged Sex Abuse Histories

Cuomo Under Fire 54 mins ago

Andrew Cuomo to Appear in Court Friday as Albany DA Moves to Drop Groping Case

The trafficking and lying charges each carry up to five years in prison.

Officials allege Alcantara had been engaged in the weapons trafficking scheme for more than two years. He was expected to appear in federal court in Rhode Island later Thursday. His attorney information was not immediately available.

In addition to allegedly selling ghost guns in the United States, officials accuse the suspect of trying to sell to customers in the Dominican Republic. He allegedly offered to have his own mother deliver some of the weapons.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBronxgun violencesouthern district of new yorkghost guns
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us