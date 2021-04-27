Ex-White House Advisor Accused of Stealing $218K From NYC Charter Schools He Founded

What to Know A former White House adviser under the Obama administration was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the charter school network he founded in order to obtain a mortgage discount on a multi-million Manhattan home, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Seth Andrew, who in 2013 worked for the United States Department of Education and, later, as a senior adviser in the Office of Educational Technology for the White House, was charged with wire fraud, money laundering and making a false statement to a bank, in connection with a scheme in which Andrew stole $218,005 from a charter school network that he founded.

Andrew, 42, was arrested Tuesday morning in Manhattan and is expected to appear in court later the same day.

Attorney information for Andrew was not immediately known.

According to the unsealed complaint, in 2005, Andrew helped create a series of public charter schools then based in New York City. However, in the spring of 2013, he left the charter school organization to accept a job with the United States Department of Education and, later, as a senior adviser in the Office of Educational Technology at the White House.

While employed at the Department of Education, and at the White House, Andrew was allegedly paid by the charter school network. In November 2016, he left his role in the White House and, in January 2017, he officially severed his relationship with the charter school network he founded, according to the complaint. Andrew founded Democracy Prep, a national network of charter schools based in Harlem, however, the complaint does not specifically say this was the charter school network from which he allegedly stole the funds.

Allegedly, pursuant to an agreement with the New York State Board of Regents, the organization's New York-based charter schools had to maintain an “escrow account” that could only be accessed only if the school dissolves and could not be moved without proper authorization. Three such escrow accounts, for three New York City-based charter schools, were opened by Andrew and other employees in 2009, 2011, and 2013, according to the complaint, with Andrew being a signatory to each of those three accounts, allowing him to have access to the funds.

After he severed his relationship with the charter school network on March 28, 2019, Andrew allegedly went to a branch in New York City of the bank with these accounts and closed two of the three escrow accounts: one had $71,881.23 and the other had $70,642.98 in funds.

The same day that Andrew closed these two accounts, he also allegedly went to another branch of a different bank and opened a business account in the name of a school within the charter network he founded. To open that account, Andrew allegedly misrepresented himself to an employee by claiming to be a “Key Executive with Control of” the charter school, which was a lie. Andrew then deposited one of the checks into the account that day, but did not deposit the other.

Five days later, on April 2, 2019, Andrew used an ATM machine in Baltimore, Maryland, to deposit the second check.

At the time Andrew deposited both checks into the bank account, he was allegedly thinking about obtaining a mortgage from the bank to purchase a home. At that time, the bank offered certain customers, as a promotion, more favorable mortgage interest rates if those customers maintained a certain amount of funds in accounts. Specifically, for every $250,000 on deposit, up to a total of $1 million, the bank would lower that qualifying customer’s mortgage interest rate by 0.125%.

By April 2019, because of the $142,524 Andrew deposited in the bank, using the money he allegedly stole from two charter schools, Andrew had a total of about $1,007,716 with the bank, and therefore became eligible to receive a 0.5% interest rate deduction – the largest deduction a customer could receive from the promotion. Without the $142,524 deposited stolen funds, he would have been eligible for only a 0.375% interest rate deduction.

On Aug. 21, 2019, Andrew purchased a residential property located in Manhattan, for approximately $2,368,000. For the purchase, Andrew and his spouse, allegedly obtained a mortgage from the bank in the amount of $1,776,000 with an interest rate of 2.5% – taking full advantage of the promotion the bank offered.

On Oct.17, 2019, Andrew closed out the third escrow account and received a check in the amount of $75,481.10, the complaint goes on to claim. Four days later, Andrew allegedly deposited this check into an account that he opened at a third bank. Allegedly, one month later, he obtained a check from the bank where he deposited the first two escrow accounts. The check was for $144,473.29, which constituted the funds stolen from the first two escrow accounts, according to the complaint, and subsequently deposited those funds into the newest account. Five days later, Andrew allegedly rolled some of the funds into a certificate of deposit. That certificate of deposit matured on May 20, 2020, which earned him $2,083.52 in interest. He then transferred the funds from the certificate of deposit – including the funds stolen from the Escrow Accounts – into a bank account held in the name of a particular civic organization that he currently controls, according to the complaint.

“As alleged, Seth Andrew abused his position as a founder of a charter school network to steal from the very same schools he helped create, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. "Andrew is not only alleged to have stolen the schools’ money but also to have used the stolen funds to obtain a savings on a mortgage for a multimillion-dollar Manhattan apartment. Thanks to the FBI’s diligent work, Andrew now faces federal charges for his alleged scheme.”

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. shared similar sentiments. In a statement, Sweeney said: “Locking into the lowest interest rate when applying for a loan is certainly the objective of every home buyer, but when you don’t have the necessary funds to put down, and you steal the money from your former employer to make up the difference, saving money in interest is likely to be the least of your concerns. We allege today that Andrew did just that, and since the employer he stole from was a charter school organization, the money he took belonged to an institution serving school-aged children. Today Andrew himself is learning one of life’s most basic lessons – what doesn’t belong to you is not yours for the taking.”