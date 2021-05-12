Ex-Massage Therapist in New Jersey Accused of Sexual Misconduct With Clients

What to Know A 29-year-old man is accused of sexual misconduct with clients while working as a massage therapist, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Jhon Cabrera, of Paterson, allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a female client while massaging her at a spa in Hackensack on April 22.

Subsequently, following Cabrera's arrest in this incident, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office detectives learned that he was also accused of sexual assault in 2016 while he worked a masseur at a spa in Emerson.

The client reported the alleged conduct to the Hackensack Police Department who initiated an investigation and charged Cabrera with criminal sexual contact.

Subsequently, following Cabrera's arrest in this incident, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives learned that he was also accused of sexual assault in 2016 while he worked as a masseur at a spa in Emerson. An investigation revealed that he allegedly engaged in sexually penetrating a client without their consent during a massage.

On Tuesday, Cabrera was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault in relation to the 2016 incident and was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Attorney information for Cabrera was not immediately known.