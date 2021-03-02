Crime and Courts

Manhattan

Duo Sought for Stealing From Tip Jar, Throwing Glass Shards at Pizzeria Worker: NYPD

What to Know

  • The NYPD is looking for two men who they say stole money from a tip jar on a pizzeria counter, broke the glass counter and proceeded to throw the shards of glass at an employee Saturday.
  • According to police, the incident occured on a pizzeria on 167 West 48th Street at around 2:40 a.m. near Rockefeller Center.
  • The individuals being sought are described as males, around 20 to 30 years in age.

The NYPD is looking for two men who they say stole money from a tip jar on a pizzeria counter, broke the glass counter and proceeded to throw the shards of glass at an employee Saturday.

According to police, the incident occured on a pizzeria on 167 West 48th Street at around 2:40 a.m. near Rockefeller Center. That's when they say two unknown male individuals entered the establishment, approached a 37-year old male employee and demanded money.

One of the men then allegedly removed cash from the tip jar on the counter as the second individual broke the glass counter and threw a glass shard at the store employee before both fled the scene, police say. The employee suffered a minor laceration to the arm and refused medical attention at the scene. The amount of money removed was undetermined at the time of the report.

The individuals being sought are described as males, around 20 to 30 years in age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

