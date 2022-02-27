Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Gowanus

Double Stabbing Outside Brooklyn Party Leaves 1 Dead: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A reported dispute outside a gathering in a Brooklyn neighborhood late Friday turned violent, resulting the death of at least one man.

Authorities say two men in their early 20s received stabbed wounds shortly before 11 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in Gowanus.

The suspect was being denied entry and that's when he assaulted the man blocking his way, according to police.

One man was stabbed in the chest, and the other in the back. Both were taken to Methodist Hospital where the former was pronounced dead minutes before midnight.

Police took a man into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

GowanusNYPDBrooklynstabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us