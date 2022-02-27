Double Stabbing Outside Brooklyn Party Leaves 1 Dead: Police

A reported dispute outside a gathering in a Brooklyn neighborhood late Friday turned violent, resulting the death of at least one man.

Authorities say two men in their early 20s received stabbed wounds shortly before 11 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in Gowanus.

The suspect was being denied entry and that's when he assaulted the man blocking his way, according to police.

One man was stabbed in the chest, and the other in the back. Both were taken to Methodist Hospital where the former was pronounced dead minutes before midnight.

Police took a man into custody. The investigation is ongoing.