Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Upstate New York

Dead Animal, Brick With a Name Left at NY Congressman's House

Getty Images

An upstate New York congressman said he and his family were threatened with a dead animal and a brick bearing a family member’s name at his home Friday.

The brick and the animal were found at Republican Rep. Tom Reed's house after 10:30 a.m., according to the Corning Police Department, which said it was working with state police and federal agencies to investigate, according to WIVB-TV.

Neither Reed nor police specified what kind of animal it was or provided other details.

News

I-Team Election Project 1 hour ago

Why Oct. 27 Is an Important Day for Mail-In Ballots

ken kurson 6 hours ago

Kushner and Giuliani Ally Arrested on Harassment, Cyberstalking Charge

“The cowards used a dead animal and a brick with a family member’s name on it to try to intimidate us,” Reed said in a statement released by his office. “We assure everyone such threats only energize us to stand stronger.”

Reed represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District, which covers a large swath of the state north of the Pennsylvania border.

He faces Democrat Tracy Mitrano in the Nov. 3 election.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Upstate New YorkCrime and CourtsCorningrep. tom reed
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us